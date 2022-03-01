UK's Sainsbury's plans to close 200 cafes, puts 2,000 jobs at risk

The UK's second largest grocer after Tesco also said it would close hot food counters in 34 stores and simplify the way it runs its bakeries in another 54.

It said the impacted cafe staff will be prioritised for vacant roles in stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business.

Sainsbury's said it aims to redeploy the affected staff on hot counters and bakeries.

A deal with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) will see 30 more Restaurant Hubs open in Sainsbury's stores over the next year, following a successful trial at the group's Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

The hubs offer customers eat-in, takeaway and home delivered hot food and drink from brands including Caffè Carluccio's, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed's Diner and Slim Chickens.

Sainsbury's also plans to open a further 30 Starbucks coffee shops in its supermarkets over the next year, taking the total to 60.

"Working with BRG and Starbucks, Sainsbury's plans to transform the eat-in, takeaway and home delivered hot food and drink offer in 250 of its supermarkets over the next three years," it said.

Sainsbury's raised its full year profit forecast in January. However, monthly industry data has shown its sales growth lagging Tesco.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)