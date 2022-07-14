Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Sunak says inflation, not tax cuts, are priority

07/14/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Second ballot for Conservative party leadership as Tory MPs vote on UK PM Johnson's replacement

LONDON (Reuters) -British former finance minister Rishi Sunak said his first economic priority if he becomes prime minister will be tackling high inflation, not the tax cuts pledged by some of his rivals in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

British consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, and the Bank of England forecasts it will exceed 11% in October when regulated household energy tariffs increase next.

"I think our number one economic priority is to tackle inflation and not make it worse," Sunak told BBC radio on Thursday. "I will get taxes down in this parliament but I'm going to do so responsibly, because I don't cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes," he added.

Sunak, whose resignation last week helped trigger the fall of Johnson's government, is leading a field of six candidates after the first round of voting on Wednesday.

He scored 88 votes from his fellow Conservative lawmakers, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50.

Sunak rejected suggestions that his wealth had hindered his ability to understand the financial pressures facing millions of Britons - for example, by being reluctant to support publicly funded meals for poor children during school holidays.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were included in a "Rich List" of the 250 wealthiest British residents published by the Sunday Times newspaper in May.

Asked if he was "too slick and too rich" to be prime minister, Sunak said he judged people by their character rather than their bank account, and hoped others would do the same.

"When the pandemic hit, I understood full well the impact it could have on millions of people up and down the country," he said.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aLarger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast
RE
04:37aChina considers ending Australia coal ban on Russia supply fears - Bloomberg news
RE
04:36aGermany faces painful H2 amid Russian gas woes - econ ministry
RE
04:25aEmerging market fund Ashmore shares hit 13-yr low as investors pull out cash
RE
04:25aEmerging market fund Ashmore shares hit 13-yr low as investors pull out cash
RE
04:25aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Barratt, Other Builders Drop
DJ
04:21aJapan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK
RE
04:13aUK's Sunak says inflation, not tax cuts, are priority
RE
04:11aChina's central bank sells net 4.1 billion yuan in FX in June
RE
04:10aChina says idea of Russian oil price cap a 'complicated' issue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
2Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
3Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee July 13, 2022
4MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Marubeni : Signs Joint Study Agreement for Methanation Project in Peru

HOT NEWS