Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK's Sunak says new Northern Ireland deal 'by no means done'

02/18/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday a deal with the European Union to resolve problems around the Northern Ireland protocol was "by no means done", but that the two sides now have an understanding of how it could be resolved.

"There are still challenges to work through ... there isn't a deal that has been done. There is an understanding of what needs to be done," Sunak said at the annual Munich Security Conference, where he is due to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We're working through them (the issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done," he said, following weeks of media speculation that a deal was close.

Sunak held a round of meetings with Northern Ireland's main political parties in Belfast on Friday, telling them that progress had been made on a new deal to ease post-Brexit trade and customs rules.

But Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said there were some outstanding issues that needed to be addressed.

The DUP's support is particularly crucial to any deal due to its year-long boycott of the region's devolved power-sharing parliament in protest at the protocol.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office said earlier in the day he had been briefed by von der Leyen on the state of the negotiations before her meeting with Sunak.

"The Taoiseach (Varadkar) expressed his strong wish to see a positive outcome that provides a new foundation for relations between the EU and the UK," his office said. "Most importantly, he hoped for an agreement that can pave the way for restoration of the institutions under the Good Friday Agreement."

At the conference Sunak also said Britain wanted to have a positive relationship with the bloc, which it exited in 2020, saying: "the UK may have left the European Union. It didn't leave Europe. We are a European nation."

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. 0.89% 64.27 Delayed Quote.9.17%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.88827 Delayed Quote.0.62%
Latest news "Economy"
10:22aU.S. condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
RE
10:21aEU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
RE
10:19aSunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'
RE
10:18aRomania investigates doctors suspected of reusing implants from dead patients
RE
10:11aHarris warns against Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine
RE
10:05aSlovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4
RE
09:42aFashion brand 'Unhidden' brings clothes made for all bodies to London Fashion Week
RE
09:32aUK's Sunak, EU's von der Leyen say 'very good progress' made on N. Ireland issue
RE
09:32aUN allocates $250 million for crises like famine threat in Africa
RE
09:30aTop Israeli diplomat ejected from AU summit as row escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
2Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
5L'Oreal : 2022, a year alongside our shareholders

HOT NEWS