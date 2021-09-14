Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Sunak says wave of foreign takeovers shows confidence in economy

09/14/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he wanted to make it more attractive for companies to list in Britain, at a time when private equity firms have sought to take some well-known names private.

Sunak, speaking at a tech conference in London, said interest in British businesses from overseas investors, including private equity companies, reflected well on their view of the wider economy, but regulators did need to check whether some takeovers were in Britain's longer-term interest.

Britain has historically taken a relaxed view of foreign takeovers but the purchase of chip design company ARM in 2016 by Japan's SoftBank raised concerns, and regulators are currently questioning its sale to U.S. company Nvidia Corp.

Asked if he would prefer to see ARM listed as an independent company in Britain, Sunak said he could not comment specifically due to the ongoing regulatory process.

"Whether it is ARM or anyone else, I want to make (Britain) an incredibly attractive place for companies to raise capital," Sunak told reporters.

Britain has already taken steps to allow structures such as special purpose acquisition companies and dual-class listings, which had caused some firms to prefer to list in the United States. Sunak also said he was seeking to make it simpler for companies to produce prospectuses for initial public offerings.

"Next year when we legislate we are going to look at things around prospectuses ... how we simplify the process of companies issuing IPO prospectuses and what they can put in there without specific legal liabilities," he said.

But Sunak said that in general, Britons should welcome foreign investors' appetite to buy British businesses and that private equity did not represent a danger.

"If international investors, whoever they are, are keen to invest their capital in the UK, that is something that is good news for our economy. And that's what you're seeing," he said.

British supermarket Morrisons is currently at the centre of a takeover battle between two U.S. private equity firms, creating fears of job losses.

Separately, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has said that in future it wants to take a closer look at foreign tech giants' purchases of much smaller firms in case they looked like an attempt to snuff out competition.

Sunak said this approach was reasonable and should not close the door on exit opportunities for early investors.

"I don't think people need to be that anxious about it," he said. "No one should come away from that thinking we are against that activity."

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas and Jane Merriman)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.88% 223.69 Delayed Quote.69.68%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.49% 7041 End-of-day quote.-12.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pExclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and Announces Indicative Price Range
BU
02:22pApple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini
RE
02:20pWall Street dips as choppy recovery, looming tax hikes weigh on sentiment
RE
02:18pUK's Sunak says wave of foreign takeovers shows confidence in economy
RE
02:15pApple inc says all new iphone 13 models will be available for pre-order starting friday
RE
02:15pApple says all 4 new iphone 13 models to be available from sept. 24
RE
02:15pApple says iphone 13 pro max starts at $1099
RE
02:15pApple says iphone 13 pro starts at $999
RE
02:11pCanadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 billion coal unit - Bloomberg News
RE
02:10pDemocrats' tax plan would cut bills for most Americans -congressional panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
5Amazon hikes average U.S. starting pay to $18, hires for 125,000 jobs

HOT NEWS