UK's Sunak sets out financial support to help with energy bills

02/03/2022 | 06:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Rishi Sunak hosts a press conference in Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will step in to take the sting out of rising energy prices, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, setting out a series of financial support schemes.

"In total, the government is going to help around 28 million households this year. Taken together this is a plan to help with the cost of living worth around 9 billion pounds ($12 billion)," he told parliament.

The measures include a 200 pound discount on electricity bills for all households to be repaid over five years, and a 150 pound rebate on council tax bills for around 80% of households in England. ($1 = 0.7379 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
