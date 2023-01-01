Advanced search
UK's Sunak shelves childcare reform indefinitely - The Telegraph

01/01/2023 | 05:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in London

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved plans for a major overhaul of the childcare system aimed at saving parents money and helping them return to work, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The policy drive has been postponed indefinitely, and the scale of reforms under consideration is now expected to be much smaller than before, the report added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
