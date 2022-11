"The prime minister raised the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stressing the UK Government's deep concern on this issue," Downing Street said in a readout of the meeting between Sunak and Sisi at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The prime minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Chris Reese)