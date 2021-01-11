UK's Sunak to update parliament on economy on Monday

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi
Sunak will update parliament on Monday afternoon about the
economic outlook and measures taken by the government to offset
the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Sunak will speak to parliament before another minister,
Nadhim Zahawi, updates lawmakers on COVID vaccine rollout.
A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry said Sunak would
address lawmakers on "the economic situation and support being
provided to the economy, businesses and families."
Britain's opposition Labour Party said Sunak was due to
speak shortly after 1530 GMT.
Sunak has said he is on course to spending 280 billion
pounds in the current financial year, taking borrowing to about
20% of gross domestic product.
Last week Sunak said he would give businesses an extra 4.6
billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in support to help them through a
new coronavirus lockdown which economists expect will send
Britain back into recession.
Sunak is due to announce tax and spending plans for the next
financial year at his annual budget on March 3.
($1 = 0.7412 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, editing by
Estelle Shirbon)