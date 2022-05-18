Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix

05/18/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hosts a news conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak will warn on Wednesday that fixing the rising cost of living for families will not be easy in a speech to business leaders urging them to boost investment, staff training and innovation.

British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, with consumer price inflation hitting 9% in April. That has heaped pressure on Sunak to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

"Our role in government is to cut costs for families. I cannot pretend this will be easy," Sunak will say at a Confederation of British Industry dinner, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"There is no measure any government could take, no law we could pass, that can make these global forces disappear overnight. The next few months will be tough."

He will reiterate a promise made in March to cut business taxes later this year and encourage employers to do their bit to ease the economic pain for households by keeping up investment and innovation spending.

"We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more. In the Autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things," he will say.

"That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pWorld's oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, climate report warns
RE
01:06pCentral banks' hopes for supply chain miracle may be dashed by China, Ukraine
RE
01:02pANALYSIS-BRITISH POUND : The sick man of the currency world
RE
01:00pSevere drought could pose problems for US power grid this summer -NERC
RE
01:00pCrypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals
RE
12:59pGenerali investor Fondazione CRT says investment in insurer is "strategic"
RE
12:59pBiden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19 -White House
RE
12:57pRussia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee
RE
12:57pU.S. extends application deadline for nuclear power rescue program
RE
12:51pSpain's BBVA pays $1.4 billion for additional 36.12% stake in Turkish lender Garanti
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS