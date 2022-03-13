Log in
UK's Sunak urges firms to leave Russia

03/13/2022 | 10:13am EDT
STORY: "While I recognise it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy," Sunak said in a video message on Twitter.

"I am urging asset owners and managers to think very carefully about any investment that would in any sense support Putin and his regime."

Several major British firms have announced they will sell or reduce their interests in Russia - such as power giants BP, Shell and investment firm Aviva - and Sunak said others doing so would have the government's backing.

"I want to make it crystal clear that if firms or investors decide that they need to end their financial relationship with Russia, then the government fully supports you," he said.


© Reuters 2022
