UK's Sunak warns economy will get worse before it gets better

01/11/2021 | 10:54am EST
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak warned on Monday that Britain's economy will get worse before it gets better, with the country now in its third national lockdown and struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sunak said the new health restrictions were necessary but added that they would have a "significant" economic impact.

"We should expect the economy to get worse before it gets better," Sunak told parliament.

Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was in "a race against time" to roll out COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals run out of oxygen, with his top medical adviser saying the pandemic's worst weeks were imminent.

Last week Sunak launched a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften the economic hit of the renewed lockdowns.

Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme that will run until the end of April.

Britain's economy looks likely to tip back into recession - shrinking in the final quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 - following a record 25% fall in output in the first two months of lockdown last year. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2021
