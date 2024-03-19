March 19 (Reuters) - British fashion group Ted Baker has filed a notice of intention to appoint Teneo Financial Advisory as administrator, in a move expected to result in store closures and job losses, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stock market news
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET
Canada Inflation Unexpectedly Cools to 2.8% in February -- 2nd Update
ATC Telecom seeks conversion of debentures in India's Vodafone Idea worth $174 million to shares
MicroStrategy shares fall 13% after convertible deal for bitcoin purchases
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 3M Company, Snowflake, Splunk, Micron, Nvidia...
Japanese stocks down, yen steady as markets brace for landmark BOJ shift
Philippines sees up to $6 bln of investments in casino sector in next 5 years