UK's Truss' original economic plan was a mistake, Biden says

10/15/2022 | 07:30pm EDT
U.S. President Joe Biden visits Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Biden says he was not the only one who thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss' original economic plan, which has led to a steep dive in the value of the pound, was a mistake.

"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake." He told reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for Governor or Oregon.

The White House has refrained from commenting on Truss' problems and when asked about the strength of the U.S. Dollar, Biden said, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world."

Earlier on Saturday Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said some taxes would go up and tough spending decisions were needed, saying Prime Minister Liz Truss had made mistakes as she battles to keep her job just over a month into her term.

In an attempt to appease financial markets that have been in turmoil for three weeks, Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor of the exchequer on Friday and scrapped parts of their controversial economic package.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Portland, Oregon, writing by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.1177 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7198 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 0.9721 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012154 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.5563 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
