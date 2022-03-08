Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Truss travels to U.S. for Russia talks with Secretary of State Blinken

03/08/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet her U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to discuss what more can be done to help Ukraine and reduce energy dependency on Russia.

The meeting with Britain's closest military ally comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, forces the West to examine its economic and security strategy.

"The Ukraine crisis is a wake-up call for free democracies," Truss said in a statement.

"I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy - and authoritarian states more broadly - and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world."

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext.

Truss will also meet National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and members of Congress. She is due to give a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Britain has sought a leading role in coordinating the international response to Russia's invasion, and Truss will use her meetings to stress the need to go further on sanctions. Britain, for example, wants to close off all Russian access to the SWIFT international payment system, rather than the current limited ban.

"The UK, US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia," she said.

"We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.69% 0.3 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 129.9878 Delayed Quote.62.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFitch cuts Russia's rating further into junk, says debt default imminent
RE
05:57pAustralia central bank sees risks from Ukraine, still patient on rates
RE
05:57pWATCHDOG : U.S. Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats
RE
05:54pCalifornia planning to significantly boost 2030 EV requirements
RE
05:39pBritish energy minister says sanctions on Russia 'beginning to bite' -CERAWeek
RE
05:39pBritain to force Big Tech to combat online scams
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 91.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.40% to $1.0899 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.02% to $1.3102 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.29% to 115.66 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
5U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks

HOT NEWS