LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Administrators of British homeware and household goods discount retailer Wilko plan to lay off over a further 9,100 workers, PwC said on Monday, with all stores expected to be closed by early October.

"Despite extensive efforts, it has become clear that no significant part of the Wilko operations can be rescued as a going concern," PwC said in a statement.

"We continue to work with potential buyers for different parts of the business and are confident of completing transactions in the coming days." (Reporting by Muvija M. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)