UK's first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investors have placed more than
90 billion pounds ($123 billion)in orders for Britain's first
green government bond, one of the bookrunners on the transaction
said on Tuesday -- a figure which would exceed all previous
records for British government debt sales.
Books opened on the 0.875% July 2033 gilt at 0800
GMT and close at 0900 GMT. Price guidance for the gilt has been
tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt
($1 = 0.7307 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)