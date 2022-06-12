Log in
UK's new N.Ireland trade rules will not break law, minister says

06/12/2022 | 04:09am EDT
Cabinet meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will bring forward legislation on Monday that complies with the law to fix the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade following Brexit, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

"The legislation that we will outline tomorrow is within the law; what we are going to do is lawful and it is correct," he told Sky News.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
