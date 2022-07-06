UK's new finance minister sets out his priorities

Below are the highlights:

ON HIS OPTIONS:

"I will look at everything, there is nothing off the table," he told Sky News, when asked about possible tax cuts.

ON HIS PRIORITIES

"The important thing is to get inflation under control, be fiscally responsible," he told Sky News.

"The first thing we've got to do is make sure that we are really careful about, whether it's public sector pay, that inflation doesn't continue to be fuelled."

"Today, we are facing a global battle with inflation."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)