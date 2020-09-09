UK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law

"Certain provisions to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law," the bill says.

The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures.

The bill will be subject to debate and approval by both chambers of parliament before it becomes law.

