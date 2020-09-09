Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:17am EDT

Britain's Internal Market Bill, which has sparked a new row with the European Union, explicitly says that certain provisions will have effect even though there is inconsistency with international law, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

"Certain provisions to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law," the bill says.

The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures.

The bill will be subject to debate and approval by both chambers of parliament before it becomes law.

(Reporting by London bureau; writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aAmerican Eagle posts smaller-than-expected loss as loungewear demand surges
RE
08:27aEU exec very concerned about British bill plans, would undermine trust
RE
08:27aEU calls for meeting with UK over 'strong concerns' on new Brexit bill
RE
08:18aUK mid-caps fall as new COVID restrictions hit pubs, restaurants
RE
08:17aUK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law
RE
08:17aBiopharma Leaders Unite To Stand With Science; Nine CEOs sign historic pledge to continue to make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals the top priority in development of the first COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
08:17aFitch switches Brexit view to UK going to WTO terms
RE
08:17aUK acknowledges that post-Brexit bill breaks international law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold dips on dollar strength, cenbank meetings in focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group