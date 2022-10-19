Advanced search
UK's rail union to strike over pay, jobs in early November

10/19/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Railway tracks are seen at London Bridge station in London

(Reuters) - British railway workers union RMT said on Wednesday it would take strike action against 14 train operating companies in early November after the country's rail industry body failed to present new offers on pay, jobs and working conditions.

The walkout will take place on Nov. 3 and 5, the union said.

"Despite repeated negotiations, the Rail Delivery Group has failed to offer RMT members any offer on pay, jobs and conditions," RMT said in a statement.

It added that the industry body has been "completely unreasonable" throughout the dispute by not offering the union's members any deal.

RMT said the strikes will coincide with the action of RMT members on employers Network Rail, London Underground and Overground, who are also walking out.

The union said on Tuesday strikes were planned for Nov. 3, 5 and 7 in response to Network Rail trying to "impose" changes to working practices.

It said in separate disputes with London Underground and Overground networks, its members will take strike action on Nov.3.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
