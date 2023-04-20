LONDON (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday it had passed additional information to police relating to a report of a "serious criminal offence".

The CBI, a leading business group, has been plunged into crisis over a series of complaints of workplace misconduct, including allegations of a criminal offence, which have forced it to cease lobbying ministers, halt its programme of events and launch an independent investigation.

The City of London Police last week also opened an investigation, and it approached the CBI citing recent media reports. On April 3, the Guardian reported an allegation of rape at a CBI staff party.

On Thursday the CBI said: "Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence."

"We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely."

Separate to the allegations in the Guardian report, the CBI last week sacked its director general Tony Danker for what it said was conduct which fell short of what was expected from someone in his position.

