Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's transfer of old patients to care homes in pandemic was unlawful - court

04/27/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The coronavirus risk remains acute for Britain's first responders

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government acted unlawfully early in the COVID-19 pandemic when it moved elderly patients from hospitals to care homes without considering that people without symptoms could spread the virus, a court found on Wednesday.

Britain's coronavirus death toll soared during early 2020, outstripping its European peers, boosted by the deaths of elderly people, many of whom had been moved out of hospital into residential care to make room for COVID patients.

A judicial review instigated by the families of two care home residents who died of the virus looked at decisions taken in March and April 2020 by then-health secretary Matt Hancock.

The judges found that several of his policies on moving patients from hospitals to care homes had been introduced or retained unlawfully.

They noted that the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, had spoken in media interviews about the risks of asymptomatic transmission before the policies were published.

"The drafters of those documents failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission," a summary of the judgment said.

The judges also found that it was irrational for the health department not to have advised until April 2020 that patients admitted to a care home should be kept apart from other residents for 14 days, even if they had no COVID symptoms.

The judges said the claimants had sought only a declaration from the court and had not asked for compensation, meaning that the ruling has no direct consequences. The subject is also expected to be covered in a separate public inquiry.

The BBC quoted a spokesperson for Hancock as saying the case "comprehensively clears ministers of any wrongdoing and finds Mr Hancock acted reasonably on all counts". Reuters could not immediately reach Hancock for comment.

When criticism of the care home policy came to light later in 2020, Hancock and other ministers insisted that the government had thrown a "protective ring" around care homes.

The Health Department said it acknowledged the judge's comments and would respond in more detail later.

"The court recognised this was a very difficult decision at the start of the pandemic, evidence on asymptomatic transmission was extremely uncertain, and we had to act immediately," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aEurope decries 'blackmail' as Russia shuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria
RE
09:21aBiden to host Italian prime minister next month
RE
09:19a'Great Resignation' sees more companies offer equity to staff
RE
09:16aSteel producer Ternium eyes $600 million capex this year
RE
09:14aUK's transfer of old patients to care homes in pandemic was unlawful - court
RE
09:14aGerman DIY retail chain OBI says it has definitely left Russia
RE
09:13aHess beats profit estimates on surging crude prices
RE
09:13aU.S. charges Archegos owner Hwang, former CFO Halligan with fraud
RE
09:12aFormer Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case appeals murder conviction
RE
09:10aAmerican Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low after Russia halts gas; stocks stage small rebound
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

HOT NEWS