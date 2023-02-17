Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK's university and college union to pause strikes for two weeks

02/17/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Britain's University and College Union (UCU) said on Friday it was pausing strike action for the next two weeks across pay, working conditions and pension disputes to allow negotiations to continue.

"The strikes on Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February next week and Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March will not go ahead," the union said in a statement.

All actions scheduled after these dates remain in place, it added.

The UCU in January announced more than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK would go on strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay and job conditions.

The union is demanding better pay after employers set a pay rise worth 3% following more than a decade of below-inflation pay awards.

Britain is experiencing its largest wave of strike action in decades amid a cost-of-living crisis, involving hundreds of thousands of workers from a range of professions and piling pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to settle the disputes, many of which involve the public sector.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pSoy, corn, wheat inch higher ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
RE
05:51pWhite House Is Considering Naming Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson As Republican Commissioner For Federal Trade Commission - Bloomberg News
RE
05:51pWhite house is considering naming virginia solicitor general and…
RE
05:48pExclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:47pCIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:45pUK's university and college union to pause strikes for two weeks
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS