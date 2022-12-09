Advanced search
UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse

12/09/2022 | 03:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Cleverly interview with Reuters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world it described as "corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence."

"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


