UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse
12/09/2022 | 03:51am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world it described as "corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence."
"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
