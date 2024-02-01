LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on military units and enterprises involved in what it said were "serious human rights violations" and the repression of civilians in Myanmar.

The sanctions targeted military divisions and two state-owned enterprises affiliated with Myanmar's security forces, Britain's Foreign Office said.

Britain said it had sanctioned a total of 25 individuals and 33 entities in three years since the military coup under its Myanmar sanctions regime.

"Three years after its coup, we are increasing our pressure on the Myanmar military to stop its brutal repression of the Myanmar people," Foreign Minister csaid in a statement.

Britain's Foreign Office said it had also released a joint-statement along with eight countries and the EU to condemn Myanmar's military regime's "continued violence against and repression of" its own citizens.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James and Sarah Young)