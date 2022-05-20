UK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers

French utility EDF said on Thursday it was pushing back the start date on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to June 2027 and now estimated project costs in the range of 25 billion to 26 billion pounds ($31 to $32 billion).

"While the Covid pandemic has understandably led to delays, the revised Hinkley Point C construction forecast will have no impact on British billpayers or taxpayers, with any increase in costs borne entirely by the developers," a British government spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion."

