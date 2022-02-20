Log in
UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

02/20/2022 | 04:01pm EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin.

"The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine's voice must be central in any discussions," the spokesperson said.

Putin and Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
