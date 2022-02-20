UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin.

"The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine's voice must be central in any discussions," the spokesperson said.

Putin and Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Toby Chopra)