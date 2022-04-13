Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says Russia attempting to centralise command by appointing army general

04/13/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Putin awarded first deputy commander of the Central Military district, colonel-general Alexander Dvornikov in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

Russia's inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date, UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Army General Dvornikov's appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia's ineffective pre-war planning is forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update.

UK also said Russian messaging has recently emphasised progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia's forces refocus eastwards.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aChina March crude oil imports fall 14% on yr, gas imports lowest since Oct 2020
RE
01:39aChina's csi real estate index up more than 3%…
RE
01:39aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini june futures up 0.65%; nasdaq futures up 0.9…
RE
01:36aTaiwan central bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'
RE
01:36aURGENTS ON CHINA COMMODITY TRADE FOR MARCH BETWEEN 04 : 4…
RE
01:36aALERTS ON CHINA COMMODITY TRADE FOR MARCH BETWEEN 04 : 44…
RE
01:32aOil prices ease on weaker economic data from China, Japan
RE
01:28aWith hugs, tears and Maori performers, NZ welcomes Australian visitors as curbs ease
RE
01:26aUK says Russia attempting to centralise command by appointing army general
RE
01:26aBarry Callebaut profit rises, Russia less than 5% of group volumes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed policymakers split on post-pandemic inflation landscape
2YouTube back online after outage disrupts services
3Fraport Traffic Figures – March 2022: Upward Trend in Passenger T..
4Coretronic : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Coretronic Projection..
5Rio Tinto : Update - Dividend/Distribution - RIO

HOT NEWS