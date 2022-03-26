Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal - report

03/26/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Truss walks outside Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss says sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and companies could be lifted if Russia withdraws from Ukraine and commits to end aggression, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Britain and other Western nations are using economic sanctions to cripple the Russian economy and punish President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, seeking to press him to abandon what he calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Truss held out the possibility the measures could end if Moscow changed course.

"What we know is that Russia signed up to multiple agreements they simply don't comply with. So there needs to be hard levers. Of course, sanctions are a hard lever," she said.

"Those sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression. And also, there's the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future. That is a real lever that I think can be used."

The British government says it has so far imposed sanctions on banks with total assets of 500 billion pounds ($658.65 billion) and oligarchs and family members with a net worth of more than 150 billion pounds.

Truss also suggested that the crisis had brought Britain and the European Union closer after the relationship became badly strained in the wake of Brexit.

"One of the points I would make about this crisis is we have worked very, very closely with the European Union," she said.

"Of course, there are some areas with which we have differences with the EU. But fundamentally, we are all democratic nations, we all believe in freedom and the right of people to select their own governments and we are very much united in the fight."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.82% 12.756 Real-time Quote.-24.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.83262 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.74% 100.5 Delayed Quote.36.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pBiden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget
RE
05:21pUK says Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal - report
RE
04:57pU.S. FAA safety official Billy Nolen named acting administrator
RE
04:31pVERTICAL EXPLORATION : PROVIDES ST-ONGE WOLLASTONITE OPERATIONS UPDATE – MARCH 24th, 2022
PU
04:24p'Putin cannot remain in power' -Biden
RE
04:24pRockets hit western Ukraine, Biden in Poland decries Putin's grip on power
RE
04:14pECB's Lagarde does not see risk of stagflation
RE
04:02pLAGARDE : In all scenarios inflation is expected to decrease and…
RE
04:02pECB'S LAGARDE : We stand ready to revise our schedule for net asse…
RE
04:01pEcb's lagarde says incoming data don’t point to a material risk…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French Perenco group to invest $380 mln in Tunisia in 4 years - Tunisia..
2Swiss National Bank's Jordan: euro-franc parity not economically import..
3Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
4Ukraine war creates woes, but also an opportunity for Africa -AfDB pres
5'We have nothing but grief' says father of plane crash victim

HOT NEWS