Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says billions already raised for "green revolution" ahead of investment summit

10/14/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A British Union flag flutters in front of one of the clock faces of the 'Big Ben' clocktower of The Houses of Parliament in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plan for a "green industrial revolution" has already attracted billions of pounds of investment, the government said on Thursday ahead of an investment summit in London which will bring together some of the world's most powerful financiers.

Government data showed that investment worth 5.85 billion pounds ($8.01 billion) had been delivered or committed since November 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a 10-point plan to prioritise green technology and climate goals in Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan targets 42 billion pounds of private investment by 2030 in energy, buildings, transport, innovation and the natural environment, alongside the creation of 250,000 "green jobs".

Britain is keen to promote its green credentials before hosting the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow next month, where it will try to broker a complex international deal to stall rising global temperatures.

The government also wants to attract funding that will help it gain an edge in the developed world's race to capitalise on demand for better green technology and the highly-skilled, highly-paid jobs that should come with it.

With that in mind, Johnson will next Tuesday host top bankers including JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at an investment summit in London.

The event, attended by ministers, industry leaders and British royals, is designed to drum up financing for projects to help Britain meet its climate goals and regenerate struggling post-industrial areas of the country left behind by a decades-long economic focus on the services sector.

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By William James


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.85% 892.51 Delayed Quote.15.89%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.53% 163.47 Delayed Quote.30.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.33% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 5.13% to $3759.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 0.88% to $57490.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUK says billions already raised for "green revolution" ahead of investment summit
RE
05:29pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:28pVirgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service
RE
05:27pAbbott Labs unit recalling two COVID-19 lab test kits - FDA
RE
05:25pTech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Up After Strong Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pWorld Bank hopes China will boost donation to fund for poorest countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Upbeat bank earnings buoy US stocks; USD, Treasury yields dip
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5DSV Panalpina A/S : – Q3 2021 analyst conference call

HOT NEWS