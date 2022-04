"Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkhiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)