UK says fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island

05/11/2022 | 12:40am EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops.

"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy's retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
