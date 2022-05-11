UK says fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island

May 11 (Reuters) - Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian
forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake
Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed
troops.
"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with
strategic air defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, they
could dominate the north-western Black Sea," the UK Ministry of
Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.
Russia's resupply vessels have minimum protection in the
western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy's retreat to
Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)