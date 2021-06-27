Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says it has yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row

06/27/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain has yet to receive a formal response from the European Union over its proposal to further extend a grace period on checks on some foodstuffs moving to Northern Ireland just days before the latest deadline, a minister said on Sunday.

"We think we have put forward a sensible proposal, something actually quite moderate while we work out a long-term solution and I am hopeful over the next few days that those technical discussions, we'll be able to get that secured with the EU," Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Times Radio.

"We're coming very close up against the deadline now and we've not yet formally heard back from the EU. They need to come back to us. I am hopeful they will come back in a positive way."

The current grace period waiving checks on British-made sausages and other chilled meats moving to Northern Ireland is due to end on June 30. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aUK says it has yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row
RE
04:51aChina industrial profits rise 36.4% in may - stats bureau
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says delivered 381,276,030 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 380,222,670 doses delivered as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says administered 322,123,103 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 321,199,379 doses administered as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says 178,873,816 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 178,491,147 individuals as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says 152,184,243 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 26 vs 151,615,554 individuals as of june 25
RE
03:28aSudan to cut government spending, increase social spending
RE
02:48aChina state planner says expects coal supply crunch to ease in July
RE
02:00aFive dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time
RE
12:15aNew Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
2China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
3FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. : Mubadala's Yahsat aims to raise up to $810 mln in Abu Dhabi IPO
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : Opens Global Hyundai Dream Center in Kenya for Automotive Training and..

HOT NEWS