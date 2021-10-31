UK says it's up to France to cool fishing dispute

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain rejected French assertions
on Sunday that their leaders had agreed to measures to
de-escalate a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime
Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, adding it was up to
Paris to make the first move.
Earlier, a French official said French President Emmanuel
Macron and Johnson had agreed to try to de-escalate the row.
"It will be for the French to decide whether they want to
step away from the threats they've made in recent days about
breaching the Brexit agreement. That will be a matter for them,"
Johnson's spokesman told reporters.
"Of course we would welcome that if they want to de-escalate
the threats that they have made."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)