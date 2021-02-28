UK says it will sell world's first sovereign green savings bonds

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government plans to
launch the world's first sovereign green bonds for retail
investors as part of its push to create a net-zero-carbon
economy by 2050.
The savings bonds will fund projects in areas such as
renewable energy and clean transportation and will go on sale
this year, the Treasury said.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has also committed to the
launch of so-called green gilts, aimed at institutional
investors, as part of his borrowing plans for the 2020/21
financial year, which will be announced in his budget statement
on Wednesday.
The Treasury said late on Saturday that Sunak would also use
his budget statement to announce three programs that will
receive funds from the government's 1 billion pound ($1.4
billion) Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.
They include a competition to develop long-duration energy
storage prototypes, which will be allocated 70 million pounds.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to host world leaders at
a U.N. climate conference in November to try to agree on action
to stabilize the planet's climate.
Last year, Johnson laid out laid out a 10-point plan for a
"green industrial revolution." The opposition Labour Party said
it was not ambitious enough to reach the 2050 net-zero target.
($1 = 0.7178 pounds)
