Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

06/05/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers wait at Heathrow Terminal 5 airport

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Schools were on a half-term break and the country also had a long public holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

"The industry itself needs to solve it," he told BBC TV. "The government doesn't run airports, it doesn't run the airlines. The industry needs to do that."

Airlines had hoped for a bumper summer for passengers after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

But they have struggled to recruit staff after the turmoil of the pandemic, and complain it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

Shapps said staff cuts during the pandemic had gone too deep.

"We'll work with the industry very hard ... to make sure we don't see a repeat of those scenes," he said.

A change in the law was making it easier to deal with the administration needed for security clearance, he said, adding he did not envisage a need for the army to be called in to help speed up the security checks.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aFirefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blaze
RE
07:40aFirefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blaze
RE
07:28aLetters from Hitler's doctor show how he treated dictator's voice - Swiss newspaper
RE
07:24aLetters from Hitler's doctor show how he treated dictator's voice - Swiss newspaper
RE
07:05aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt - sources
RE
06:38aEgypt private sector activity extends contraction in May as inflation weighs-PMI
RE
06:30aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US
RE
06:30aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US
RE
06:26aBiden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension
RE
06:19aUK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for deb..
2VARTA : publishes new sustainability report
3Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
4Telecom Italia CEO says aims to maximize assets value in spin-off plan
5Zara Investment : Assembly Decision-(ZARA)-2022-06-03

HOT NEWS