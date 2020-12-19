UK says new coronavirus strain is more infectious, but vaccines should still work

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A new strain of coronavirus
identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious
but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should
still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists
said on Saturday.
Johnson and England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty
said the variant strain had been discovered through Public
Health England’s genomic surveillance and it was now confirmed
that it spread more easily that the original version.
"There's no evidence that it causes more severe illness or
higher mortality, but it does appear to be passed on
significantly more easily," Johnson told a news conference to
announce tougher lockdown restrictions for millions of
people.
"Although there's considerable uncertainty, it may be up to
70% more transmissible than the old variant, the original
version of the disease. This is early data and it's subject to
review.
"But it's the best that we have at the moment and we have to
act on information as we have it, because this is now spreading
very fast."
Cases in Britain have soared in the last two weeks, and were
rising fast, data showed.
Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said
COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an
immune response to the variant of the coronavirus.
"We think it (the variant) may be in other countries as
well," Vallance told reporters. "It may have started here, we
don't know for sure."
Vallance said in parts of England, including London, the
south east and east of England, the new variant was becoming the
dominant form.
"This virus has taken off," he said of the mutation. "It's
moving fast and it's leading inevitably to a sharp increase in
hospital admissions."
"There is no evidence it causes a more severe disease,
causes more hospitalisation, causes more trouble than the other
virus, it basically looks similar."
