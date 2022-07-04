Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK says to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation

07/04/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cabinet meeting in Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday.

The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said.

The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current programme.

Communications regulator Ofcom will draw up codes of practice to help social media companies comply with the law, and will have the power to issue fines for infringement.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday the invasion of Ukraine has shown how Russia uses social media to spread lies about its actions.

"We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded," she said. "That's why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pDollar Gains 0.35% to 135.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pSterling Gains 0.04% to $1.2103 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pEuro Lost 0.01% to $1.0425 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pWSJ Dollar Index Unchanged at 97.77. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pUkraine now says no troops yet on recovered Snake Island to raise its flag
RE
05:45pDogecoin Gained 1.03% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEthereum Gained 3.43% to $1120.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pBitcoin Gained 2.23% to $19531.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pUK says to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation
RE
05:31pGunman at large after killing 6 at July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Biden, Trudeau to discuss free trade agreement in Mexico visit -Mexico ..
3Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
4VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5EUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tigh..

HOT NEWS