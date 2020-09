"This is a significant step in taking the UK-Vietnam economic relationship to the next level, and demonstrating the UK's commitment and value to the region," Raab said on Twitter.

The CPTPP is a free trade agreement that links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

