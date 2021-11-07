UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish minister

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ireland said on Sunday the British
government appears ready to invoke emergency unilateral
provisions in its Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland's
trading arrangements, a move that would sour ties with Dublin,
the EU and the United States.
Britain has repeatedly threatened to activate emergency
measures under Article 16, which allows either side to take
unilateral action if they deem the deal governing post-Brexit
trade is having a strongly negative impact on their interests.
"All the evidence now suggests that the British government
are laying the foundations to trigger Article 16, and that of
course is a worry," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in
an interview broadcast on RTE radio on Sunday.
Britain left the EU last year but has since put off
implementing some of the border checks between its province of
Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland that the 27-nation bloc
says London is obliged to under their divorce deal.
London says the checks are disproportionate and are stoking
tensions in Northern Ireland, putting at risk a 1998 peace deal.
The 1998 agreement largely brought an end to the "Troubles"
- three decades of conflict between Irish Catholic nationalist
militants and pro-British Protestant "loyalist" paramilitaries
in which 3,600 people were killed.
Coveney said the British government was not negotiating in
good faith and there is increasingly a view across the European
Union that the UK is seeking to collapse the talks by
"deliberately asking for what they know they can't get".
In October, the European Commission proposed a package of
measures to ease trade between Britain and Northern Ireland that
stopped short of the overhaul London is demanding of post-Brexit
trading rules for the province.
"I think the EU can go a little further on some of these
issues and have indicated that their package is not the final
word from the EU but they want the UK government to work with
them," said Coveney.
(Reporting by Graham Fahy
Editing by Gareth Jones)