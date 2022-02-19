Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's PM Johnson visits Polish counterpart in Warsaw

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence, it would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan.

Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders and President Vladimir Putin has launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces, but Russia rejects Western concerns that it is poised to invade.[L1N2UU05Z]

"We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim," Johnson told a security conference in Munich.

"If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan," he added. "People would draw the conclusion that aggression pays, and that might is right."

China views Taiwan as part of its territory, and has not ruled out the use of force to regain control of the island, which has governed itself since 1949.

Johnson said Western nations had repeatedly told Ukraine that they would support its independence.

"How hollow, how meaningless, how insulting those words would seem, if at the very moment when their sovereignty and independence is imperilled, we simply look away," he said.

On Tuesday, Britain said it could block Russian companies from raising capital in London and has passed legislation to widen sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals if the country invades Ukraine.

"We will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state and we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets," Johnson said.

Europe must also wean itself off Russian oil and gas supplies to stop being at the risk of being blackmailed, he added.

Johnson predicted Russia would pay a heavy military price if it invaded Ukraine.

"I fear that a lightning war would be followed by a long and hideous period of reprisals and revenge and insurgency. And Russian parents would mourn the loss of young Russian soldiers," he said.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by Helen Popper)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 93.64 Delayed Quote.19.27%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.55% 740.113 Real-time Quote.0.27%
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.17% 0.305 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 77.164 Delayed Quote.1.50%
WTI 0.46% 91.995 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:57aUkraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. VP Harris he is looking for 'peace'
RE
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:53aUkrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock
RE
08:43aAt least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
RE
08:42aProsecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:14aFrench modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody
RE
08:10aUK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine
RE
08:03aPutin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5West puts up united front as Russia begins nuclear exercises

HOT NEWS