UK sets target of 40% women on company boards

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Women should make up at least
40% of boards at British listed companies and one director
should be a person of color, the country's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday as it set a range of diversity targets for
firms' top leaders.
At least one senior position such as company chair, chief
executive or chief financial officer should be held by a woman,
the Financial Conduct Authority said, largely confirming early
proposals.
The FCA said https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps22-3.pdf
companies will have to make annual statements showing how they
are complying with the new rules, or explain any divergences.
"As investors pay increasing attention to diversity at the
top of the companies they invest in, enhancing transparency at
Board and executive management level will help hold companies to
account and drive further progress," said Sarah Pritchard, the
FCA's executive director of markets.
In February the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review
https://ftsewomenleaders.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2021-FTSE-Women-Leaders-Review-Final-Report.pdf
said female representation on the boards of Britain's top 100
companies stood at 39.1%.
The review raised a voluntary target to 40% for the top 350
companies by the end of 2025, up from a previous target of 33%.
A separate survey said in March that the majority of
Britain's top companies now have at least one ethnic minority
board member.
The FCA's new requirements will apply to financial
accounting periods starting from April 1, 2022, meaning
reporting would start to appear in annual reports published from
early next year.
The watchdog said it would review the rules in three years'
time to make sure they are working and to check if the diversity
targets are still appropriate.
The watchdog said that companies could also consider wider
diversity aspects such as sexual orientation, socio-economic
background, and disability, and publishing diversity data on a
company's audit, remuneration and nominations committees.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)