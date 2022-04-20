Log in
UK sets target of 40% women on company boards

04/20/2022 | 06:52am EDT
FCA signage is seen at their head offices in London

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Women should make up at least 40% of boards at British listed companies and one director should be a person of color, the country's financial watchdog said on Wednesday as it set a range of diversity targets for firms' top leaders.

At least one senior position such as company chair, chief executive or chief financial officer should be held by a woman, the Financial Conduct Authority said, largely confirming early proposals.

The FCA said https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps22-3.pdf companies will have to make annual statements showing how they are complying with the new rules, or explain any divergences.

"As investors pay increasing attention to diversity at the top of the companies they invest in, enhancing transparency at Board and executive management level will help hold companies to account and drive further progress," said Sarah Pritchard, the FCA's executive director of markets.

In February the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review https://ftsewomenleaders.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2021-FTSE-Women-Leaders-Review-Final-Report.pdf said female representation on the boards of Britain's top 100 companies stood at 39.1%.

The review raised a voluntary target to 40% for the top 350 companies by the end of 2025, up from a previous target of 33%.

A separate survey said in March that the majority of Britain's top companies now have at least one ethnic minority board member.

The FCA's new requirements will apply to financial accounting periods starting from April 1, 2022, meaning reporting would start to appear in annual reports published from early next year.

The watchdog said it would review the rules in three years' time to make sure they are working and to check if the diversity targets are still appropriate.

The watchdog said that companies could also consider wider diversity aspects such as sexual orientation, socio-economic background, and disability, and publishing diversity data on a company's audit, remuneration and nominations committees. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
