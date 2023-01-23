Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

UK shares benefit from positive earnings reports

01/23/2023 | 04:06am EST
Last week was volatile on UK market, as investors received mixed signals about the UK economy, including lower-than-expected Christmas sales, and hawkish comments from central bank officials. The FTSE 100 fell 0.9%.

This morning, the index edged up 0.1%, thanks to positive corporate earnings. Investors are also still focused on slowing rate hikes and the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Among stocks, National Express Group climbed 4% after the transport firm announced that its National Express Rail GmbH business has won a contract worth €1 billion t to operate express lines in Germany to 2033.

Dignity Plc jumped 8.4% after the funeral services provider said it will be acquired by a consortium of investment firms in a deal worth 281 million pounds.

Meanwhile, Fuller, Smith & Turner fell 6.5% after issuing disappointing guidance.

 

Things to read today:

Millionaires Continued to Flee Post-Brexit Britain in 2022 (Bloomberg)

Sunak accused of burdening UK economy with legislative chaos (Financial Times)

Eurozone set to avoid recession this year as economists’ gloom lifts (Financial Times)


