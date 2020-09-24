Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK shares drop as job support scaled back; AstraZeneca weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

London shares dropped on Thursday, hitting session lows after Britain scaled-back job support for workers hit by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, while AstraZeneca slid as U.S. trials for its COVID-19 vaccine remained on hold.

After two days of gains driven by new restrictions to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases being less severe than expected, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3%, while the mid-caps index closed down 1.1%.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to extend loan repayments for businesses and delay ending a tax cut for the hospitality sector.

But under a new programme to replace the job retention scheme, which ends next month, government support will only be available to workers whose employers keep them on at least a third of their normal hours, Sunak said.

While the measures will go some way to cushioning the blow to economic recovery and limiting the long-term hit to unemployment, it won't eliminate the hit entirely, said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist with Capital Economics, adding this could see GDP stagnate in the last three months of the year.

Analysts also point to uncertainties stemming from possible further restrictions and doubts about a trade deal with the European Union by year-end.

The travel and leisure sector <.FTNMX5750>, the worst hit by pandemic-induced restrictions to movement, was down 1.8%.

AstraZeneca lost almost 3%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve the restart of clinical trials of AstraZenaca's potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, almost three weeks after it was paused.

Cinema chain Cineworld tumbled 14.8%, recording its biggest single-day fall in over three months, as it swung to a first-half loss and flagged risks to its ability to continue as a "going concern".

Engineering firm Smiths Group slid on reporting a 23% drop in annual profit, while Pets At Home jumped after saying it expects annual earnings to beat market consensus.

By Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.87% 8559 Delayed Quote.15.84%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -14.76% 41.36 Delayed Quote.-77.85%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC -1.62% 133.8 Delayed Quote.-70.40%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 27.79% 390 Delayed Quote.9.16%
SMITHS GROUP PLC -7.51% 1324.5 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pUNITED CONTINENTAL : is first U.S. airline to offer COVID-19 tests to travelers
AQ
12:25pINSPIRED BUILDERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Statements and Exhibits, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:25pGAUSSIN : announces the commissioning of two fully electric APM 75T HE tractors in the port of Abidjan, operated by Bolloré Ports
PU
12:25p35/2020 CONCLUSION OF AGREEMENTS : for an overdraft and revolving loan by a subsidiary Helios S.A. and disclosure of delayed confidential information
PU
12:25pCFTC Fines Houston, Chicago, and London-Based Introducing Brokers for Net Capital Deficiencies
PU
12:25pVIOHALCO S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
12:25pUNIQUE SBERBOX SMART STREAMER FOR ANY TV WITH HDMI PORTS : video, music, games, and even hairdresser appointments
PU
12:25pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:25pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to provide free access to training its virtual assistant Salute on Smart Market platform
PU
12:25pE.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group