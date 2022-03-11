UK shares jump on strong economic growth; mid-caps track best week in a year

(Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday after data showed a better-than-expected economic growth in Britain, with the mid-cap index on course for its best weekly performance in more than a year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8% in early trading, rising 2.5% so far in the week. The FTSE mid-cap index climbed 1.1% and was on track for its best week since February 2021.

Britain's economy rebounded much more than expected in January from its coronavirus-related lull in late 2021, according to data that likely adds to the case for Bank of England policymakers to raise interest rates next week.

Energy stocks were up 2.1%, rising 5.8% so far this week, supported by a rally in crude oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [O/R]

Among individual stocks, Avast fell 0.7% after the cybersecurity firm joined a growing number of Western companies in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(The story corrects milestone to February 2021 from February 2020 in paragraph 2.)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)