UK shares jump on strong economic growth; mid-caps track best week in a year

03/11/2022 | 04:24am EST
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Corrects milestone to February 2021 from February 2020 in paragraph 2)

(Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday after data showed a better-than-expected economic growth in Britain, with the mid-cap index on course for its best weekly performance in more than a year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8% in early trading, rising 2.5% so far in the week. The FTSE mid-cap index climbed 1.1% and was on track for its best week since February 2021.

Britain's economy rebounded much more than expected in January from its coronavirus-related lull in late 2021, according to data that likely adds to the case for Bank of England policymakers to raise interest rates next week.

Energy stocks were up 2.1%, rising 5.8% so far this week, supported by a rally in crude oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [O/R]

Among individual stocks, Avast fell 0.7% after the cybersecurity firm joined a growing number of Western companies in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST PLC 0.20% 641.6732 Delayed Quote.5.47%
FTSE 100 0.99% 7168.97 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.03% 573.7694 Delayed Quote.41.62%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.87% 382.9208 Delayed Quote.44.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 129.001 Delayed Quote.78.15%
