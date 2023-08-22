The FTSE 100 ended the session unchanged on Monday, with gains in energy stocks cancelled out by losses in real estate, after SBB's CFO left the company. Homebuilders also took a hit after Crest Nicholson Holdings published downbeat results.

A strong session on Wall Street overnight – led by gains in the Nasdaq ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report on Thursday - boosted the FTSE 100 this morning, which was up 0.2% at 9.30am.

Among stocks, John Wood Group gained 3.9% after it raised its annual core profit guidance.

Meanwhile, chip giant Arm, which is owned by Softbank, filed for an IPO on Wall Street, with a valuation expected between $60 billion and $70 billion.

In other news, Britain recorded a budget deficit of 4.3 billion pounds in July, the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Things to read today:

Arm’s IPO problems show just how much is at stake for SoftBank (Financial Times)

Reducing Dollar Reliance Tops BRICS Summit Agenda (Bloomberg)