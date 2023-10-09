Over the weekend, the Hamas attack in Israel - that killed hundreds of people and let to retaliation by the Israeli army - led to a rise in oil prices, lifting commodity stocks. Miners, aerospace and defense stocks also rose. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 9am.

In other news, Metro Bank jumped 23% after it announced a 325 million pound capital raise and 600 million pound debt refinancing yesterday. As a result, its largest investor - Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski, obtains majority shareholder control.

Hampered by rising interest rates, the British bank's share price had fallen by half in recent weeks, and even dropped 30% in a single day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, chemicals group Croda International dropped 7% after it lowered its annual profit guidance.

