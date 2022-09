Two-year yields rose as high as 4.549% at 1100 GMT, up more than 55 basis points on the day and on track for its biggest daily rise since at least 2009.

Five-year yields were up more than 52 basis points at 4.573%, the biggest daily rise since at least 1991.

Both yields were the highest since September 2008.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)