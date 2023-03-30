Onward Opportunities Ltd - Guernsey-incorporated closed-ended investment company focused on UK smaller companies - Starts trading on AIM on Thursday after raising GBP12.8 million in initial public offering. Shares are quoted Thursday afternoon at 103.00 pence per share, but last trade is at IPO price of 100p. The portfolio manager for Onward Opportunities is Dowgate Wealth Ltd, under Investment Director Laurence Hulse. Returns are expected to come primarily from capital growth over three- to five-year holding periods for investments.

Onward Opportunities Chair Andrew Henton said: "We believe that a structural market gap in the market exists within UK smaller companies which can be exploited through the deep industry experience of the investment team."

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

