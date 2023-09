UK statistics office revises up strength of post-COVID bounce back

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's statistics office said on Friday that it was revising up its estimate of the size of the country's economy at the end of 2021, pointing to a stronger bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic than previously estimated.

The Office for National Statistics said Britain's economy in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.6% larger than in the final quarter of 2019, compared with an earlier estimate that it was 1.2% smaller. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)